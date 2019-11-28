Under New Ownership, Lemon Wolf Café Debuts New Breakfast Menu

Cooking Connection: Lemon Wolf Cafe Prepares Eggmundfishgerald

DULUTH, Minn. – Located in Beaver Bay, Minnesota, across the street from the Mobile Gas Station along Highway 61 sits the Lemon Wolf Café.

Lemon Wolf Café was taken over by new ownership in March of 2019. Chefs Jon and Mike are now behind the operation, and have included a new breakfast menu for customers to enjoy.

In this week’s segment, Chef Mike whips up their classic creation, the Eggmundfishgerald, a northern take on a classic eggs benedict.

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Holiday weekends they will be open Sunday 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday

