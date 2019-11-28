Update: All Victims in Minneapolis High-Rise Fire Identified as Adults

Investigators Believe the Fire to be Accidental

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has identified four of the five people who died in a high-rise apartment fire in Minneapolis.

Three of those victims are women and the fourth is a man.

The medical examiner’s office says the four died of smoke inhalation when the fire broke out early Wednesday.

The name of the fifth victim was not released Wednesday evening, but authorities say all of the people who died were adults.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

Five Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Minneapolis High-Rise