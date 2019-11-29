Dangerous Winter Storm Heading to the Northland

While many Northlanders are still digging out from the winter storm earlier this week that dropped between 7-21 inches of snow, another major snowstorm is on the way this weekend.

We’ll see a light wintry mix today, but little, if any, accumulation is expected.

As we head into the overnight hours, the snow will intensify as it moves south to north into the Northland.

Heavy snow is likely Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. It could be falling at the rate of an inch or two per hour and winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour will cause near whiteout conditions!

A “Blizzard Warning” goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday for Carlton, southern Lake and southern St. Louis counties in Minnesota. This includes Duluth!

Travel is not recommended during this time!

A “Winter Storm Warning” covers much of the rest of the Northland from late tonight through Sunday afternoon, while some are still under a “Winter Storm Watch”.

For those under the “Winter Storm Warning” and the “Blizzard Warning”, 8″-18″ of snow is expected.

However, along the North Shore, some hometowns could see up to two feet of snow!

Northern Minnesota will see 4″-8” of snow.

With the high wind gusts coming off Lake Superior with 10-14 foot waves, flooding along the lake shore is likely around the Twin Ports and in Canal Park in Duluth!

This is a very dangerous situation shaping up, so prepare today!

Keep up on the latest forecasts this weekend.