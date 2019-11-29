Free Park Friday Attracts Visitors to Jay Cooke State Park

It was the fifth year of the event and officials at Jay Cooke say it has gotten more popular each year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday was Free Park Friday across all state parks in Minnesota.

The parks were all free of chard for the day and around one hundred cars full of people traveled to snowy Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton.

“The thought is we just had a big holiday people have had some big meals might have been doing some shopping so we think well this is a good way to encourage people to get outdoors and go hiking around,” said Ty Gangelhoff, the Assistant Park Manager at Jay Cooke State Park.

Usually the car entrance fee is seven dollars per day and with the incoming storm this weekend Jay Cooke is asking people to give park employees a few days to get the park cleared and ready for visitors after the snow.