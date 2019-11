Mankato Overpowers UMD Men’s Hockey at Home

The Mavericks would prove to be too much for the Bulldogs on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kobe Roth would score late in the third period, but it wouldn’t be enough as Minnesota State-Mankato defeated the UMD men’s hockey team 4-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Mavericks scored three goals in the second period which would be the difference in this one. The Bulldogs will look to split the series on Saturday night.