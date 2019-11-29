Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Rails, Thunderhawks Pick Up Home Wins

Grand Rapids picked up its second win of the season over a top-10 team, while Hermantown and Proctor also got wins on Friday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team scored two goals in the final three minutes to get the 4-3 win over Wayzata.

Matt Erickson, Joey Pierce, Ethan Lund and Aydyn Dowd all scored for the Hawks in the win, with Dowd’s goal coming just 30 seconds after Lund scored.

In other action, Proctor got the 5-3 win over North Shore, and Grand Rapids got the 4-3 win in overtime over Minnetonka. Joey DelGreco scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, while John Bonner and Hunter Bischoff each scored a goal. This is the Thunderhawks’ second win of the season over a top-10 team.