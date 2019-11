Rails Girls Basketball Win Home Opener Over Jaguars

The Proctor girls basketball team knocked off Bloomington Jefferson at home.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their home opener, the Proctor girls basketball team got the win over Bloomington Jefferson 73-47 Friday night at Proctor High School.

Liz Frase led the way with 18 points for the Rails, while Sam Pogatchnik and Sam Parendo combined for 29 points to help the Rails improve to 2-0. Proctor will be back in action Thursday to take on Barnum.