Ranked Pro Am Racer Talks Snocross Expectations

DULUTH, Minn. – Taven Woodie, a Wyoming native, is ranked second in the women’s division.

She grew up riding snowmobiles, and doesn’t mind racing with the boys in this male dominated sport.

Woodie says, she hopes to inspire more women to race and all the fans keep her going.

“I see their faces and they are like: no way, I just got a medal from one of the top girls. It just melts my heart every single time. I get pictures with them every single time and I love it,” Pro Am Women’s Racer, Taven Woodie says.

Woodie will be racing Saturday and Sunday at Spirit Mountain