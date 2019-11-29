Santa and Reindeer Arrive in Duluth

Some special guests have made their to the Northland Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday, some very special guests made an appearance in Duluth, now that Christmas is less than a month away.

Santa, and his two reindeer, Dasher and Dancer visited with families at Fitger’s in Duluth. Kids got to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, get pictures with the big man, and even receive a candy cane to take home with them.

“Being able to talk to all the kids every time I am here and hear what they want for Christmas and make sure they have been good this year. It’s just a joy to visit with all the kids and families”, said Santa.

Santa and his reindeer will be at Fitgers every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.