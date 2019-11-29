Thanksgiving Buffet Leftovers Going To Community Members In Need

DULUTH, Minn. – The leftovers from the Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC are all going to a good cause.

Friday morning, roughly fifteen–hundred pounds of food was donated to area shelters courtesy of second harvest food bank.

This allows those places easy access to a good meal during a time when for some, food is scare.

“This is kind of a bonus Thanksgiving meal. And so, yeah, it means a lot. During the holidays it can be a stressful time. Food access is a big struggle for a lot of families we work with here,” AICHO Children’s Program Coordinator, Katie Schmitz says.

Second Harvest has been delivering these leftovers for over 20 years.