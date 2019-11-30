57-Year-Old Man Dead After Sawyer County Crash

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – A 57-year-old Brookfield, Wisconsin man is dead after his truck hit a tree Friday morning in the Town of Weirgor.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the 2003 GMC truck was traveling southbound on Highway 40, crossed the northbound lane, and struck a tree.

Eyewitness statements indicate that the driver was hunched over the steering wheel, possibly unconscious before the crash.

Witnesses and first responders attempted to resuscitate the driver, but were unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.