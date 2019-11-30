Emergency Personnel Break Out Blizzard Gear for Fall Snow Storm

Duluth Fire Department prepares for the worst.

DULUTH, Minn.- 30 mile per hour winds making 15 foot high waves on Lake Superior Saturday.

A portion of the Duluth Harbor has even shut down and Park Point is closed to non–residents.

Meanwhile, a foot or more of snow could fall on the Northland overnight into tomorrow, causing power outages and closures across the region, including Bentleyville and the DTA bus service.

Emergency personnel are keeping a close eye on the Northland as the Winter storm progresses outside.

“We’re probably better prepared for it here than other places just because it’s Duluth,” Duluth Fire Capt. Andy Golz said.

Duluth fire fighters, ready with gear on deck to dress their engines in a moment’s notice.

“We kind of have a routine that we do for response, mostly it involves us chaining up,” Golz said.

The department’s V–bar tire chains laid out to cover the engine’s tires and help them crawl through deep snow.

“We don’t want to do it too soon because the chains reduce the maximum speed that we can go and respond to,” Golz said.

With the chains, trucks can only go up to 20 miles per hour, so responders have to wait until conditions get bad enough.

The department is also equipped with a plow truck filled with medical supplies and a UTV.

Officials say the most common incident they’ll respond to in blizzard conditions: Stalled vehicles, crashes and falls.

“The public depends on us to respond to these emergencies when they come up and they don’t necessarily care if it’s snowing or icy out, they just expect us to get there, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to get there one way or another,” Golz said.