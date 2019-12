Greyhounds Boys Hockey Falls in Home Opener to Trojans

Finn Hoops scored the lone goal for Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team got on the board first, but struggled to do much offensively after that, as Wayzata spoiled their home opener 3-1.

Duluth East (0-2) will host Lakeville South on Tuesday, Dec. 3.