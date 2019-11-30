Grocery Stores Double Business Before Storm on a Normally Slow Holiday Weekend

The Plaza Super One in Duluth is busy post-Thanksgiving with people preparing for the Fall blizzard.

DULUTH, Minn.-Grocery stores in the Northland, like the Plaza Super One on Superior Street have been staying busy over the last two days with people stocking up on food for the storm.

Staff say grocery sales on Black Friday more than doubled sales in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Many people buying items to eat in the next couple of days if they get stuck indoors.

“Lots of milk, eggs, butter, frozen pizzas, ramen, some shelf stable stuff. Quite a lot of produce as well, so a little bit of everything,” assistant store manager Kraig Harries said.

Plaza Super One staff say they plan on staying open for their normal hours through the entire storm.