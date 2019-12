Park Point Closed to Non-Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has closed Park Point for non-residents.

The Duluth Police Department is checking identification before the Aerial Lift Bridge.

According to city officials, they have also closed Buchanan Street and a portion of Canal Park Drive that connects to Morse Street.

The City of Duluth advises absolutely no travel unless it’s an emergency. They urge residents to stay home and shelter in place until further notice.