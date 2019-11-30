UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by Top-Ranked MSU-Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 8 UMD men’s hockey team struggled offensively against top-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato, as the Mavericks got the 3-1 win on Saturday night to sweep the series.

Justin Richards scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the third period, while Hunter Shepard finished with 21 saves.

Minnesota Duluth (7-6-1) will hit the road next weekend to take on Omaha, and will not be back at AMSOIL again until January 2020.