UMD Women’s Hockey Ends Nutmeg Classic With Win Over UConn

Down 1-0 after one, the Bulldogs scored five unanswered to finish the Nutmeg Classic with a win.

HAMDEN, Conn. – After going down 1-0 after the first, the No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored five unanswered goals to get the 5-1 win over Connecticut in the final day of the Nutmeg Classic.

Sydney Brodt scored two goals, one in the second and one in the third, while Ashton Bell, Kailee Skinner and Kylie Hanley each netted a goal. This was Bell’s second goal of the weekend, and Gabbie Hughes got assists on both the Skinner and Hanley goals to extend her current scoring streak to seven games and 11 points. Emma Soderberg got the start in net for the Bulldogs and finished with 34 saves.

UMD (8-6-2) will return to WCHA play next weekend on the road against No. 2 Wisconsin. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.