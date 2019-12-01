City of Duluth Clarifies Alternate Side Parking After Storm

DULUTH, Minn. – The following statement was released by the city of Duluth Sunday evening regarding alternate side parking:

“IF you live on a street that has not been plowed wait for the plow to come through before moving your car to the odd side of the street. You will not be ticketed. We don’t expect you to move your cars if a plow has not come.

Alternate side parking allows plows to complete clearing snow and improve traveling conditions. We appreciate the public’s understanding, and realize that this is a lot of snow.”