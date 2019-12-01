Closings and Delays for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
CLOSED DEC. 2:
-Ashland School District
-Carlton School District
-Cloquet School District
-College of St. Scholastica
-Cornerstone Preschool and Child Care Center
-Duluth School District
-Lakeview Christian Academy
-Maple School District
-Stella Maris Academy
-Superior School District
-University of Minnesota-Duluth
-Washburn School District
DELAYED DEC. 2:
-UW-Superior morning classes canceled until 1 p.m.
-Lake Superior School District delayed 2 hours
-Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College delayed until noon
-Mellen School District delayed 2 hours