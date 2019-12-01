Closings and Delays for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Dan Hanger,

CLOSED DEC. 2:

-Ashland School District

-Carlton School District

-Cloquet School District

-College of St. Scholastica

-Cornerstone Preschool and Child Care Center

-Duluth School District

-Lakeview Christian Academy

-Maple School District

-Stella Maris Academy

-Superior School District

-University of Minnesota-Duluth

-Washburn School District

DELAYED DEC. 2:

-UW-Superior morning classes canceled until 1 p.m.

-Lake Superior School District delayed 2 hours

-Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College delayed until noon

-Mellen School District delayed 2 hours

 

 

Categories: News, News – Latest News, Weather in the News

You Might Like