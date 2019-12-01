Diocese of Duluth Bishop Paul Sirba Dies from Cardiac Arrest

DULUTH, Minn. — Bishop Paul Sirba with the Diocese of Duluth died after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning, according to the diocese’s Facebook page.

He was 59 years-old, and served as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Duluth.

The Diocese’s post said that Bishop Sirba was at the St. Rose Church in Proctor when he went into cardiac arrest.

The bishop was rushed to the Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth where medical staff tried to revive him, but efforts were not successful.

Sirba was given his last rites at the hospital by Father John Petrich, and died shortly after 9 a.m.

“Words do not adequately express our sorrow at this sudden loss of our Shepherd,” Reverend James B. Bissonette wrote on the diocese’s Facebook page. “We have great hope and faith in Bishop Sirba’s​ resurrection to new life, and have confident assurance that he will hear the words of our Lord: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant, enter in the joy of your Master.”

Plans for the funeral Mass will be announced soon.