Duluthians Digging Out After Historic Blizzard

DULUTH, Minn. – After nearly two feet of snow in Duluth, Northlanders spent Sunday digging out from under the heaping powder after one of Duluth’s top ten snowiest two day snow falls.

“When Duluth gets snow the city doesn’t shut down like other cities do.We kinda handle it and then you go do your activities you go skiing you go on your snowmobiles your snowboards you get out and use it to your advantage,” said Courtney Linhart, who has lived in Duluth for three years and was cross-country skiing to get lunch on Sunday.

Many cars were completely snowed-in and experienced shovelers came to a similar conclusion on the best way to do it.

“Take little bites and don’t get in a hurry you have all day literally…take it,” said Carl Peterson who was out shoveling for four plus hours on Sunday.

Despite the extra work over 20 inches of snow brings, many Duluthians were just excited about winter returning once again.

“I like the storms I like the extreme changes its fun it’s just exciting. I saw lightning last night so it was pretty cool,” said Dick Turnbull, a lifelong Duluth resident.

Kids around the city also had a great day enjoying the fresh powder.

“I like to me and my brother we like to make avalanches. We shake a tree and a bunch of snow falls on us,” said seven-year-old Norah.

Though travel was hampered a significant amount of the weekend, the beauty of it all was not lost on many.

The cleanup will continue throughout the coming week as plows work to get to the side streets.