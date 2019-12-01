Major Demand for Tow Trucks After Blizzard

The deep snow has left some drivers no choice but to call for a tow.

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a major demand for tow trucks in the Twin Ports after twenty plus inches of snow burying people’s cars.

Late night blizzard conditions caused many cars to become stranded.

One company has already handled more than one hundred calls.

Mrs. Mac’s Towing covers Duluth and the Iron Range and is already booking into Monday with the high volume of calls.

“Pretty much right now we are focusing on getting people that abandoned cars and are blocking roadways. And then slowly as everything changes we will get more into the roadside people who are stuck in their yards that are safe already,” said Zak McClelland, who is a driver at Mrs. Mac’s Towing and Transport.

Though they are only focusing on emergency calls right now, drivers in need are still encouraged to contact the companies as many will be out as soon as they can.