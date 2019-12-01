Update: City of Duluth Continues to Dig Out After Winter Wallop

DULUTH, Minn. – As many residents continue to remove snow on driveways, sidewalks, and other areas, the City of Duluth continues to plow snow from main roads after Saturday’s major winter storm.

In an update provided at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported 21.7 inches of snow, which placed at the ninth snowiest two-day snow storm in Duluth’s history.

Plow drivers will continue to plow main roads today and hope to begin plowing residential streets early Monday morning.

City officials say residents should plan on moving cars to abide by alternate side parking.

This week is odd. Cars will need to be moved to the odd side of the street by 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Due to the high amount of snow and treacherous road conditions, the City of Duluth is issuing no travel advisory until further notice.

The public is strongly encouraged to stay home or shelter in place so that plows can continue to clear streets, and public safety staff can respond to emergencies with having the least amount of obstacles in their way as possible.

Morse and Buchanan Streets, in addition to a portion of Canal Park Drive, are still closed to vehicle and foot traffic. Park Point remains closed to non-Park Point residents.

The City will continue to update the public on additional updates as they happen.