Annual “Small Business Saturday” Event Adds Bonus Day

DULUTH, Minn. – With the winter storm this past weekend, many local businesses were either closed or closed early on Saturday.

With shoppers chose to stay in, the annual “Small Business Saturday” event is getting a bonus day on December 7th to give people another opportunity to stay local when buying their Christmas gifts.

“This is just adding another benefit– a way for our residents to be able to show their support for local businesses and to really come out and do some shopping,” Greater Downtown Council President, Kristi Stokes says.

Typically, small business Saturday is one of the busiest days for small businesses.

Small business Saturday is also a nationally recognized event.