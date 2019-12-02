Bentleyville Snowed In For Third Day In a Row

Volunteers needed to help clear snow piles

DULUTH, Minn.- Too much snow has Bentleyville closed for a third day in a row, and maybe more.

Crews and volunteers have been working to clear snow from Bayfront since 8 a.m. Monday.

They are asking for more volunteers to help clear pathways and parking lots. You’re asked to bring your own shovel or snow blower.

“We’ve never had snow to this degree,” said Bentleyville Plow Operator Landen Rookey. “It was up to my knees, I’m 6 foot 6 tall so I mean that’s pretty deep snow.”

“It is what it is, you can’t really do much about it. But the sooner we can get the park open the better.”

As soon as the all-clear is given to open, the announcement will be made on the Bentleyville Facebook Page.