Bentleyville USA Looking for Volunteers to Help Dig Out

In a Facebook Post Published Monday, Bentleyville USA Says They Will "Reopen After We Dig Out"

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s popular holiday attraction, Bentleyville USA, is looking for volunteers to help them dig out and reopen.

In a Facebook post published Monday, officials say Bentleyville remains buried under recent snowfall and cannot open until all paths are cleared.

They’re asking for trucks with plows and people with snow blowers or shovels to head down to Bayfront Park to help clear paths.

Volunteers will be in the park all day Monday.

Bentleyville will post on Facebook when they plan to reopen.

The holiday light display was closed on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 after a winter wallop dumped multiple inches of snow in the park.