Cardinals Girls Basketball Rolls Past Bombers in Home Opener

CROMWELL, Minn. – After dropping their season opener, the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team rebounded nicely on Monday, dominating Barnum 76-17 in their home opener.

It was another Hakamaki show, with Taya leading the way with 23 points and her cousin Shaily had 11 points.

The Cardinals (1-1) will hit the road on Thursday to take on McGregor.