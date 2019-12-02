DTA Provides Update on Routes as Snow Removal Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – David Clark, Director of Marketing for the Duluth Transit Authority released an update on route closures and delays Monday morning.

As an update on current DTA operating status:

Routes 14W, 15, and 17B are currently not running

The Zoo turn-around point is currently closed; we are using Raleigh and 63 rd to turn around

to turn around Routes 18 and 23 are not running due to UMD closure

We are not serving Lake Superior College as access has not been cleared

We will not be serving the Fond Du Lac area due to unplowed turnaround. The Route 2F and 5 will terminate at Commonwealth and McCuen.

The DTA will provide updates throughout the day once snow is cleared from routes.