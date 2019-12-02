DTA Provides Update on Routes as Snow Removal Continues
Duluth Transit Authority Provides Route Updates as Snow Removal Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – David Clark, Director of Marketing for the Duluth Transit Authority released an update on route closures and delays Monday morning.
As an update on current DTA operating status:
- Routes 14W, 15, and 17B are currently not running
- The Zoo turn-around point is currently closed; we are using Raleigh and 63rd to turn around
- Routes 18 and 23 are not running due to UMD closure
- We are not serving Lake Superior College as access has not been cleared
- We will not be serving the Fond Du Lac area due to unplowed turnaround. The Route 2F and 5 will terminate at Commonwealth and McCuen.
The DTA will provide updates throughout the day once snow is cleared from routes.