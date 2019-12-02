DTA Provides Update on Routes as Snow Removal Continues

Duluth Transit Authority Provides Route Updates as Snow Removal Continues
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – David Clark, Director of Marketing for the Duluth Transit Authority released an update on route closures and delays Monday morning.

As an update on current DTA operating status:

  • Routes 14W, 15, and 17B are currently not running
  • The Zoo turn-around point is currently closed; we are using Raleigh and 63rd to turn around
  • Routes 18 and 23 are not running due to UMD closure
  • We are not serving Lake Superior College as access has not been cleared
  • We will not be serving the Fond Du Lac area due to unplowed turnaround. The Route 2F and 5 will terminate at Commonwealth and McCuen.

The DTA will provide updates throughout the day once snow is cleared from routes.

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Weather in the News
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like