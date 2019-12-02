Duluthians Take Advantage of a Snow Day by Sledding

The hill by the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary was busy with children, teens and adults enjoying the fresh powder.

DULUTH, Minn. – The historic snowstorm cancelled school for many kids in the Northland on Monday, which meant it was the perfect time to get outside and go sledding.

The hill by the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary was busy with children, teens and adults enjoying the fresh powder.

One mom said she was finally able to dig out her car and brought her kids for a day of sledding.

“I think if you get to live in Duluth or Minnesota you just need to get to a point where you embrace it otherwise you end up sitting inside for half the year, especially with our kids we want them to be able to enjoy being outside and be excited about winter,” said Danielle Hoel, who was there sledding with her children.

Some schools will be closed on Tuesday with others starting late but the temperatures should be getting more moderate so plenty of nice weather for more sledding opportunities.