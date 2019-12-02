Local Charities Benefit From Cyber Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Cyber Monday is in full swing as shoppers can find the latest and greatest deals all from the comforts of their home.

This year, a portion of your purchases on Amazon can go back to a local charity.

Animal Allies is one of those charities with a wish list of items they need.

From toys and feeding buckets, all of which are going to help the shelter.

“As you can see this ones not too damaged, but it doesn’t take much to have the dogs damage them and dent them. So we always need replacements for those,” Animal Allies Canine Kennel Lead, Kathryn Sawyer says.

For more information on how to donate, click here: Animal Allies Wish List