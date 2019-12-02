Report: Gray Wolves Adjusting Nicely on Isle Royale National Park

The Findings Released Monday are From Observations of Wolves That Were Recently Relocated to the Lake Superior Park

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) – Scientists say gray wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park are adjusting nicely to their new surroundings and finding plenty of prey.

Officials released findings Monday, December 2 from observations of wolves that were captured on the mainland and taken to the Lake Superior park over the past year.

They concluded that more than half of the wolves’ prey were moose.

But they also feasted on beavers and snowshoe hares.