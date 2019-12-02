Side Streets Stuck Under Snow Waiting For Duluth City Plows

City hopes plows attack residential roads in the next day.

DULUTH, Minn.-The City of Duluth hopes to be 50% done with plowing the city’s 530 miles of roads by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s been a real challenge for crews tackling main roads while some people on residential streets say they haven’t seen a plow since the storm started.

“We can’t deal with it at all,” said Mike Koberstein.

Koberstein lives on Maryland Street up by Kenwood Avenue. His neighborhood has been completely snowed in, stranding residents in their houses.

“I’m kinda out of breath, cause it’s hard to walk through, none of the vehicles can get through,” he said. “On a more serious note if there was ever an emergency, emergency vehicles would have a heck of a time getting through here.”

Officials with the City of Duluth said the road conditions have kept them from getting to this, and countless other streets.

“What we found though is because there have been so many people have driven either their vehicles or snowmobiles on the streets they’re so compacted,” Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer said.

This harder-packed snow has forced crews to limit the reach of their 18 graders and 20 plows.

“We’ve had to actually double up so we’ve had a grader, followed by a plow in order to clear those streets,” she said.

But those frustrated trying to leave their homes see things differently.

“Seems like the city wasn’t paying attention to the warnings,” said Koberstein. “Like ‘oh we know this is coming’ but from what I can see is no preparation.”

“At least 24 hours later you’d think they’d be able to get residential roads,” Abby Miller said.

Whatever the reason, this leaves people like UMD students Kaleigh Yohn and Abby Miller stranded without a way to get to work or school.

“I would say the biggest frustration is not being able to park near anywhere near our house like we even have a driveway and we can’t get to it,” said Yohn.

“I work at 6 am tomorrow so I don’t know how I’m going to get to work if I can’t drive,” said Miller.

People with plows or other removal gear can always lend a hand, Van Daele said.

“We’re more than happy to have the public help if they’ve got a snow plow and they want to plow out their alley or they want to help a neighbor by plowing their sidewalk we would love that.”

Neighbors here on Maryland Street are already banding together, helping snowblow each other’s driveways and trudging in the snow to help others get what they need.

“We got pretty good group of people up here like to stick together help each other out in need,” said Koberstein.

While things may look bleak for the folks on Maryland Street, the City assures they are on the way.

“We are not forgetting anyone we’ll get to you as soon as we are able,” Van Daele said.

While all those stuck in their driveways can do is sit, and wait.

“I assume we’re gonna be walking to the parking lot. Well that’s only til 5, but I don’t know,” said Yohn.

“I actually have no idea how we’re gonna get out of here.”