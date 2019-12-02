UMD Basketball Teams Sweep St. Cloud State in NSIC Open

After getting their match-up postponed twice, the Bulldogs basketball teams each picked up a win over the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting their match-up postponed twice, the UMD basketball teams each picked up a win over St. Cloud State Monday afternoon at Romano Gym.

In the women’s game, Brooke Olson led the way with 20 points as the Bulldogs topped the Huskies 71-59. Katie Stark chipped in with 15 points while Ann Simonet helped the cause with 11 points.

And in the men’s game, Brandon Myer finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to lead UMD past St. Cloud State 95-74. Jack Middleton came off the bench to score 16 points, Drew Blair and Alex Illikainen each record 12 points.