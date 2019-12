UMD Men’s Hockey Tumbles Outside Top 10 in National Poll

The Bulldogs have not been ranked this low since January 15th, 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team took a huge tumble in the latest national polls.

The Bulldogs dropped to #14 after getting swept at home by top ranked Minnesota State-Mankato. UMD hasn’t been ranked this low since January 15th, 2018. Bulldogs will be on the road this upcoming weekend as they take on Omaha.