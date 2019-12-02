Update: City Crews Continue to Plow Residential Streets, Alleys

The City of Duluth Provides an Update on Efforts to Clear Residentia Streets, Alleys

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Officials provided an update Monday afternoon on efforts to clear residential streets and alleyways.

Officials say crews will not be able to complete plowing efforts on these portions of roadways by Monday night.

Crews have worked since 2:00 a.m. Monday and will finish for the day at 6:00 p.m.

They will work the same schedule for the next few days until all roads are cleared from the recent snowfall.

Officials say the reason for the delay stems from residents continuing to travel during the recently issued “No Travel Advisory” over the weekend.

This created compacted snow and ruts throughout many residential streets and alleys, resulting in crews having to now use a plow and grader down each street.

The City of Duluth is responsible for maintaining 530 miles of roadways.

The city is using 20 plows and 18 graders to clear snow.

