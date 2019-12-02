Update: City of Duluth Lifts Travel Advisory, Provides Plow Progress

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has lifted the no travel advisory, but encourages the public to use discretion when traveling.

Plow drivers have been out since 2:00 a.m. finishing main roads and will begin plowing residential streets and alleys.

The City of Duluth would like to again thank residents for their patience.

City officials say drivers are working in earnest to remove and clear snow as quickly as possible, and the City is deploying as many pieces of equipment and drivers that are available.

Park Point has reopened to all residents.

Morse and Buchanan Streets in addition to the portion of Canal Park Drive that was closed have been reopened to traffic.

