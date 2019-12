Bentleyville to Reopen Tonight

DULUTH, Minn.-After being closed for three days due to the recent storm, Bentleyville will be open once again tonight.

The lights will be on at 5 p.m.

“For those who need wheelchair access to the park, there may be some difficult spots to move around, but we are working on the pathways each day and will make them better for all,” Bentleyville announced on Facebook.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 5:30 and 9 p.m.