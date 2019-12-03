City Officials: 100 Percent of Main Roads Cleared in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- As of 3:00 p.m., city officials have announced one hundred percent of all main roads have been cleared, and ninety percent of residential roads.

For streets that are not yet clear, it is likely that cars are parked on either side of the road and plows cannot access areas without the vehicles being removed.

“City staff is aware that a couple of remaining areas are in need of attention and operators will get there by morning,” a statement said. “City staff urges the public to move cars to the odd side of the street if their street has been plowed, or move them to the odd side of the closest road to where they are located.”

If cars are buried because of snow, staff ask that residents make every best effort to move the vehicle in a reasonable amount of time; otherwise, enforcement will take place.