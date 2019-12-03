City Officials: 60 Percent of Residential Streets Plowed

City of Duluth Provides an Update on Plowing Efforts for Tuesday, December 3

DULUTH, Minn. – As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, Duluth city officials report over 60 percent of residential streets have been plowed.

The City has been able to fix or replace graders that needed mechanical repairs in the last two days and have 21 out of 22 graders back on the streets.

Front end loaders and nine sanding trucks are also helping to improve street conditions.

City staff anticipate all residential streets will be plowed by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3.

Alleys that haven’t already been cleared will be cleared starting on Wednesday, December 4.

