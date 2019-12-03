Updated: Closings and Delays for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Closings and Delays Received by FOX 21 Local News as of Tuesday, December 3, 2019

CLOSED DEC. 3:

-Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet (Other Cloquet Public Schools Remain Open)

-Duluth School District

-Duluth Bethel

-Lakeview Christian Academy

-Proctor School District

-Senior Connections (No senior meal services, including Meals on Wheels, or transportation service for Douglas County)

-Stella Maris Academy

-Superior School District

-Superior Trash & Recycling Pickup Cancelled 12/3 (If you have a Monday,Tuesday or Wednesday pickup, put your cans out on Wednesday.)

-UW-Superior

-Washburn School District

-Wrenshall

-College of St. Scholastica – Opening at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday

-The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation senior dining is cancelled today at Morgan Park, Evergreen Senior Center, and Portman Community Center. The senior holiday party at Portman Community Center will go on as scheduled.