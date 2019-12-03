Crews Busy Clearing Snow from Roofs to Avoid Ice Dams and Vent Blockages

Snow removal businesses seeing an increase in business after the storms.

DULUTH, Minn.- Roads aren’t the only things experiencing problems under all the snow–roofs should be added to your shoveling list.

Big piles of snow can create bigger problems in the form of ice dams and blocked vents, which can cause issues not just on your roof, but inside your house.

Crews with businesses like Duluth Ice Dam Removal are three to four weeks ahead in business for this time of year, thanks to the recent blizzards.

According to those workers, ice dams are a big issue to watch out for, to avoid water damage inside your home.

“Ice dams that are problematic and beginning to leak will back up water and the water will find a way into the house,” said Hans Casperson, owner of the company.

50% of the calls the company is getting are for preventative measures, Casperson said.

“My hats off, a lot of people are being proactive and preventative and it’s gonna save them a lot of worry later into the winter.”

He added that it’s also important to keep vents on the top of your houses clear, because furnaces can shut off if they sense the vent is blocked.

Meanwhile Duluth Fire Captain Nick Biondich said that extends to all vents around your house, to prevent a potential health hazard.

“With the snow drifts and the amount of snow we’ve had it’s important to make sure all your vents are clear around your house, furnace vents,” Biondich said.

“Making sure that those are clear so that carbon monoxide can’t be coming back, backing up into your home.”

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, so in addition to keeping your vents clear, Biondich said to make sure to have a working CO2 Detector.

Meanwhile homeowners are welcome to try clearing their roofs themselves if they feel comfortable, Casperson said.

But of course he recommends that anyone that tries uses a five-point harness and rope. “We all hear the horror stories growing up in Duluth about Uncle Henry taking a gainer off the second story.”

According to Casperson, the equipment helps productivity.

“When you feel comfortable and you feel safe, your production is fantastic.”