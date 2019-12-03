Crews Work To Get Ice Off Aerial Lift Bridge

The accumulated ice added weight to the bridge's lift span,making it difficult to go up.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge was shut down for part of the day so crews could clear off ice that has been preventing it from lifting for ships, since Monday.

Crews are using pressured hot water to help get the ice off hoping to get the bridge operational.

Officials tell us harsh waves created large amounts of ice on the east side of the bridge.

Ships are also being rerouted five miles around just to get to the loading docks.

The bridge’s supervisor says this is the first time ice has built up like this.

“It kind of caught us by surprise. In the history of the bridge this has always gone up,” said Dave Campbell. “The bridge itself is working. It’s just not able to lift that weight. Its something that we will probably be more aware of.”

The deicing process is expected to continue tomorrow morning.

During the process, vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be closed in 15 minute segments.