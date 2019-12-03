Duluthians Battling the Challenges of Unplowed Roads

DULUTH, Minn. – After nearly two feet of snow fell over the weekend, city plows are still working to clear some residential roads, meaning some people’s cars are still blocked in by big snow piles.

City leaders say, however, 100 percent of main roads and 90 percent of residential ones were cleared by Tuesday evening.

“Today since public schools are out we are out running some errands getting some groceries and having to hike them back in,” said Nathan Anderson who lives in the Endion Neighborhood of Duluth.

Another Endion neighborhood family was being forced to make big decisions on Tuesday if the heaps of snow did not get plowed.

Snowstorms are really fun but it’s kind of a crazy point in our life. My wife’s 39 weeks pregnant and we are kinda hoping we don’t have to take a sled down to the hospital though that is one option we’ve considered,” said Brian Merkel who moved to Duluth in April.

Although in typical Duluth fashion, many are doing their best to enjoy the process as much as possible.

“Make the most of it have the kids help shovel and play in the snow while we are shoveling and today hopefully we can get out and enjoy something other than errands and grocery shopping,” said Anderson who was dragging his groceries on a sled.

Though the storm slowed the entire city down, it gave a new resident a chance to get to know the neighborhood a little better.

