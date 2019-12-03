Firelight Inn Guests Stranded for Two Days After Blizzard

Five guests and the two owners of the bed and breakfast located on a dead end street on the 2200 block of E. 3rd Street were not able to leave until Tuesday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – As nearly 90 percent of residential roads were plowed by Tuesday evening, guests at the bed and breakfast called the Firelight Inn in the East End of Duluth were stranded for three days.

One guest needed insulin and others missed work while their cars were blocked by the nearly two feet of snow.

“It’s very frustrating not being able to get out because of we have responsibilities back home but there’s not a whole lot we have control over so making the best of it,” said Ian Drummond, who was stranded at the inn.

The bed and breakfast owners who have run the Firelight Inn for more than 20 years sent an email to the city describing what they were going through as a local business.

“Our winter business is what really sustains this city through the cold winter and we need our winter tourism business. I’m really afraid of what this whole storm…how it’s handled if it’s going to encourage or discourage people coming up here,” said Jim Fischer, the co-owner of the Firelight Inn.

Mayor Emily Larson responded to the email sympathizing with the situation saying Duluth has the largest snow removal fleet in the state and she expects the residential streets will be cleared soon.

That promise came through at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when their street was cleared.