Lift Bridge to Begin Deicing at 10:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Aerial Lift Bridge will begin deicing at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

During this time the bridge will need to close for approximately 15 minutes to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The bridge will then reopen to clear traffic before closing it again for approximately 15 minutes to continue the deicing operation. This will go on until the deicing has been

completed.

The City of Duluth will provide an update once the deicing is complete.