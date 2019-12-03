Minnesota Supreme Court Declines to Hear Lawsuit From UMD Coaches

DULUTH, Minn.-The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied hearing a lawsuit brought on by three former UMD coaches concerning a case focused on discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, former softball coach Jen Banford, and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles were asking the court to review the decision of the Minnesota Court of Appeals that dismissed their lawsuit against UMD citing discrimination.

Last year, their state claims were dismissed because the judge found they were filed after the statute of limitations had passed and that they were based on claims that had already been decided at the federal level.

The coaches appealed that decision, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal.

Miller had previously accepted a reduced monetary award in her federal case of $1.96 million in emotional damages, lost wages and benefits.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz also ordered UMD to pay $2.5 million in attorney’s fees, expenses, and interest.