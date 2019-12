Prep Boys Basketball: Oredockers, Raiders Spoil Opening Nights with Road Wins

The Ashland and Greenway boys basketball teams made the long road trips worth it on Tuesday night.

MAPLE, Wis. – It went down to the wire in the final moments, but Ashland would spoil opening night for Northwestern as the Oredockers topped the Tigers 91-82.

The win was the first for new head coach Lisa Kirau.

And in Duluth, it was Greenway making the long trip to Marshall and getting the win over the Hilltoppers 87-69.