Prep Hockey: Spartan Boys, Lumberjack Girls Win Big at Home

The Superior boys got the win in their season opener, while the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls dominated North Shore.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior boys hockey team scored three goals in the third to win their home opener 5-2 over Duluth Marshall.

Carson Gotelaere, Jaxon D’Auria, Gunnar Hansen, Ethan Welch and Carter Pettit all scored for the Spartans, while Brendan Pfahl and Vance Johnson scored for the Hilltoppers.

In girls action, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton dominated from start to finish, getting the 11-0 home win over North Shore. Kiana Bender finished with a hat trick for the Lumberjacks.