St. Scholastica QB Zach Edwards Invited to FCS Bowl in Florida

The Saint Paul native just wrapped up a stellar career for the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – With most of the Northland still buried in snow, how nice would it be to head down to Florida right now? Well that’s going to be the case for a St. Scholastica football player.

CSS quarterback Zach Edwards will be taking part in the sixth annual FCS Bowl this weekend down in Daytona Beach, FL. The Saint Paul native just wrapped up a stellar career for the Saints where he ended up breaking almost every all–time passing record in program history. Edwards says he is very excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s just kind of a way for us to get a little more exposure. They invited a lot of NFL and CFL scouts so you can engage with them and kind of build your connections with those guys and coaches that are going to be down there as well,” Edwards said.

For Edwards, the invite is the first step to achieving his dream of playing professional football, something that was always in the back of his mind.

“I knew obviously coming to a small Division III school, it’s going to be hard and a lot of work. I’ve been kind of working towards it this whole time and kept it on the back-burner. As a D3 athlete, you tell everybody your aspirations to go to the NFL and they kind of just chuckle and say “what else do you want to do?” It’s a goal of mine and I’m planning to keep working at it until somebody tells me I can’t do it anymore,” said Edwards.