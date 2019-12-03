Superior Mayor Paine: Most Streets, Alleys Plowed

Mayor asks public to email with missed streets or alleys.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Across the bridge in Superior, Mayor Jim Paine said almost all streets and alleys have been plowed.

According to the Mayor, Midtown and South End neighborhoods are the last to get cleared up.

If there’s a street or alley that’s been missed where you live, Mayor Paine would like you to e-mail him so a plow can be directed to that location.

You’re also asked to make sure vehicles are moved to the cleared side of the street so plows can coming through again later this week.